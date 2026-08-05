Stainless steel sinks can lose their shine over time due to exposure to constant chemicals and possible buildup of mineral deposits.

To restore its shine, there is a little-known trick that reuses waste that usually ends up in the trash after the fruit is eaten.

Rubbing orange peels over the stainless steel sink can help remove surface residue.

What Rubbing an Orange Peel on the Sink Is Used For

The trick of rubbing orange peel on the sink helps remove light grease residue, reduce bad odors, and add a natural shine to stainless steel.

To do it correctly, first clean the sink to remove food residue and use an orange peel that is still fresh.

Rub the outside over the entire surface and leave it on for 3 to 5 minutes. Then clean with a damp cloth and dry with a microfiber cloth to improve the appearance.

Rubbing an Orange Peel on the Stainless Steel Sink: Why Is It Recommended?

Orange peels release natural oils when rubbed on stainless steel. These help loosen surface greasy residue and leave a film that temporarily improves the material’s appearance.

This is a complementary cleaning solution and does not replace degreasing products or products specific to this material.