California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Illinois are extremely popular destinations among those who choose to visit the United States.

When doing so for tourism, having a valid U.S. visa is essential for the trip to be authorized, although citizens of more than 40 countries have an alternative to enter legally and stay for up to 90 days: traveling using the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) authorization.

This is a faster alternative for nationals of member countries who plan to visit the country in August and still do not have a visa.

Who will be able to travel to these destinations in August without a U.S. visa

Through the VWP, citizens of participating nations may apply for another entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

For this, it is necessary to apply for an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, this document serves the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits may be made.

The citizens who can apply for an ESTA application are nationals of the following countries

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

Requirements to be able to apply for this VWP authorization

This authorization is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all citizens of member countries to meet the following requirements

Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months beyond the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide an address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars

All the steps and documents needed to complete the process can be found by clicking here.