Limescale in the shower is one of the most common problems in homes.

Over time, the minerals present in the water accumulate in the small holes of the showerhead or shower head, which reduces the flow and causes the water to come out unevenly .

While many people turn to baking soda or vinegar, there is an alternative that is gaining popularity for its effectiveness: citric acid, a compound that helps dissolve calcium deposits without requiring much effort.

In addition to improving water pressure, this technique extends the useful life of the shower head and keeps the water flow even.

How to remove limescale from shower holes with citric acid

Citric acid can easily be found in specialty stores, hardware stores, or cleaning product shops.

Its ability to dissolve mineral deposits makes it an ideal ally in fighting limescale.

To apply this method, follow these steps:

Mix two or three tablespoons of citric acid in a container with warm water.

Remove the shower head , if possible.

Submerge it in the solution for between 30 minutes and one hour.

Use an old toothbrush to remove the most stubborn limescale residue.

Rinse thoroughly with plenty of water before reinstalling it.

If the head cannot be removed, you can also place the mixture inside a plastic bag and secure it around the shower so the holes remain in contact with the solution.

Why limescale forms and how to prevent it from appearing again

The buildup of lime and minerals depends on the hardness of the water. The higher the concentration of calcium and magnesium, the faster the pipes and shower holes become clogged.

To prevent this problem, specialists recommend:

Clean the head at least once a month.

Dry the surfaces after each use.

Periodically check the holes to detect blockages.

Install filters or anti-limescale systems when the water has a high mineral content.

In this sense, preventive cleaning can avoid severe blockages and help maintain good water pressure for longer.

Simple and regular maintenance is enough for the shower to work properly and without limescale buildup.