Maintaining a bathroom in optimal condition can be a difficult task, but its importance is undeniable. Over time, deposits of stains, rust, and the dreaded limescale tend to build up on faucets and the toilet.

However, there is a simple method to apply that does not require harsh chemicals or hard-to-find ingredients. This procedure, known by cleaning experts, uses simple ingredients that are probably already in the kitchen.

Goodbye to limescale and toilet stains: the ideal method to remove them

Citric acid exerts its dissolving effect on mineral limescale deposits, thanks to its natural ability to descale. This component is effective in breaking down the calcium and magnesium salts that adhere to porcelain. When combined with hot water, its cleaning effectiveness is intensified, restoring a shiny finish to the surface.

Required ingredients:

Step by step: this is how this trick is applied to remove limescale from the bathroom

Limescale in the toilet: how to prevent its buildup

It is essential to carry out a monthly cleaning to avoid the buildup of limescale in the toilet, given that mineral residues from the water tend to adhere to the porcelain if they are not cleaned regularly.

It is recommended to clean at least twice every seven days using mild products, such as diluted citric acid or neutral soap, to prevent the formation of hardened layers that are difficult to remove.