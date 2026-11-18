The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) held that the right to seek child support does not expire with the passage of time.

Therefore, people entitled to receive support can claim it at any time, even if they did not do so during a certain period.

The ruling was set by the First Chamber in press release 310/2021 , published Oct. 13, 2021.

The justices determined that setting a deadline to claim this benefit is unconstitutional because it is an essential, nonwaivable right that remains in force as long as the need that gave rise to it exists.

Why does the Supreme Court allow child support to be claimed at any time?

The ruling stemmed from a case in which a woman sought payment of child support from the estate of her former partner, with whom she had lived in a common-law relationship for 22 years.

Although a judge initially admitted the lawsuit, an appeals court reversed that decision because the claim had been filed after the one-year deadline set out in Article 291 Quintus of the Federal District Civil Code.

The woman filed an indirect constitutional challenge, and after it was denied, she submitted a request for review. After examining the case, the First Chamber concluded that the one-year deadline was unconstitutional , since the right to seek support after the dissolution of a family relationship does not disappear simply because it was not exercised for a certain period.

It also noted that this benefit is protected by the principle of nonwaiver established in Article 321 of the same code.

What did the SCJN decide about retroactive child support payments?

The Supreme Court held that the right to receive support remains in force as long as the circumstance that gave rise to it continues. For that reason, child support can be claimed at any time and even retroactively, without the failure to request it during a certain period being interpreted as a waiver.

The main implications of the First Chamber’s ruling include:

Nonwaivable right: the beneficiary does not lose the right to seek support for not having requested it earlier.

No statute of limitations: the passage of time does not extinguish the right to demand this support as long as the cause that gave rise to it remains.

Retroactive claim: the SCJN recognized that support can also be claimed for prior periods.

One-year deadline unconstitutional: the limit set in Article 291 Quintus of the Federal District Civil Code was deemed contrary to the right to receive support.

The ruling corresponds to direct review in constitutional challenge 756/2020, with Justice Ana Margarita Rios Farjat writing the opinion. The case was decided unanimously on Oct. 13, 2021.