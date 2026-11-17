Placing a sheet of paper towel over food before turning on the microwave is a simple step that can help prevent some of the most common problems that come with heating or reheating food. Although it may seem minor, the practice has a purpose and serves a function in the process.

It can help reduce splatters that dirty the appliance walls and absorb some of the moisture released by certain foods as they heat up.

However, some materials can catch fire or pose a risk during heating, so it is important to know which ones can be used and what precautions to take before using this home hack.

What Covering Food With Paper Towels in the Microwave Does

Placing a sheet of paper towel over food before microwaving it is a simple habit that can help prevent splatters and keep the appliance clean. But that is not its only function, since it can also absorb some of the moisture released by certain foods during cooking or reheating.

The Microwave Cooking Checklist guide, prepared by Purdue University Extension, explains that covering food helps prevent splatters, preserve food moisture and promote more even cooking. In particular, it notes that paper towels reduce the stains that can form inside the appliance and absorb excess moisture from foods such as potatoes and baked goods.

That is why this trick can be useful when heating foods that tend to splatter, such as sauces, or reheating foods that release grease. It also helps collect some of the liquid released during the process, which keeps it from building up on the turntable or the microwave walls.

What Type of Paper Can Be Used and What Precautions Should Be Taken

Purdue University recommends using white, clean paper towels that are safe for this type of appliance. In this regard, paper napkins suitable for microwaves can be used, as long as the manufacturer’s instructions are followed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) includes paper towels and paper napkins among the materials that can be used to heat food. It also recommends choosing plain white products with no printing for added safety, and once heating is done, carefully removing the paper towel to avoid burns from built-up steam.

By contrast, it does not recommend using newspaper or brown paper bags, since they can catch fire, release substances that may transfer to food or melt during heating.