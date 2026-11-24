WiFi signals do not always reach every room in a home with the same strength. Walls, furniture, and distance from the modem can affect the connection and make it harder to browse in certain areas.

To address the problem, researchers at Dartmouth College and other U.S. universities designed a special aluminum-coated structure to direct the signal toward areas where better coverage was needed.

In tests, they managed to boost its strength by as much as 6 decibels in certain spaces and reduce it in others.

How the Foil Reflector Placed Behind the WiFi Modem Works

Aluminum foil can be used to reflect the electromagnetic waves emitted by a wireless router and change the direction in which they spread. In this way, instead of distributing the signal evenly in all directions, a reflector can help concentrate it in certain areas of a home and reduce it in others.

To test it, the research team developed WiPrint, a system that calculates the shape of a reflector based on the layout of the rooms and the areas where stronger coverage is needed. The reflector device was made with a 3D-printed plastic frame coated with a layer of aluminum foil, and it was placed around the WiFi access point.

What effect does the aluminum reflector have on rooms in the home

In tests conducted in two rooms, the researchers found that the reflectors could change the distribution of the wireless signal. In areas chosen to improve reception, they were able to raise its strength by as much as 6 decibels (dB), while in other areas they managed to reduce it by up to 10 dB.

The results also showed changes in connection performance, with data throughput increasing by as much as 55.1% in the favored areas and falling by as much as 63.3% in areas where the signal was meant to be limited.