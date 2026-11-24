The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sets specific rules that all tax preparers must follow to prepare taxpayers’ returns without problems.

One of the essentials is having a valid PTIN (Preparer Tax Identification Number).

“Anyone who prepares or assists in preparing federal tax returns for compensation must have a valid 2027 PTIN before preparing returns,” the notice says. Without this number, updated annually, paid tax return preparation will be prohibited.

How to renew a PTIN to prepare 2027 tax returns

According to the official information, this number can be renewed by following these steps:

Log in to the online PTIN account

Complete the online renewal application

Pay the renewal fee, which is $18.75

“Your PTIN status appears in the information window at the top right of the main menu in your online PTIN account,” authorities say.

It is important to note that PTINs are issued for the calendar year, not the tax year.

All PTINs expire annually on Dec. 31, and in October each year, the application period opens for a new one that allows tax preparers to work in the year ahead.

How to Apply for a New PTIN for 2027

The first step to meet the requirement, if you do not already have a PTIN, is to create an account in the online PTIN system and click on “Create an account,” where detailed step-by-step instructions will be provided.

After identity verification, an option called “register for a PTIN” will be available. The cost of this process is the same as renewal, at $18.75.