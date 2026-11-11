The appearance of gray hair is part of aging, but certain habits may help slow the process. Diet, sleep and stress management are among the recommendations from dermatologists.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) notes that these measures do not completely prevent gray hair or guarantee a return of lost color.

The six recommended habits

The guide lists these six habits:

Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Follow a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Get enough sleep. Don’t smoke. Try to manage stress. Protect your skin and hair from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

Why hair loses its color

Gray hair appears when the follicles stop producing melanin, the substance that gives hair its color.

Family history, certain health conditions and lifestyle can influence when it appears. The AAD also notes that stress can speed up the process.

What to do if gray hair appears early

The organization says premature graying is difficult to treat. If there is an underlying condition, such as a vitamin deficiency, a dermatologist or primary care doctor can evaluate it and determine treatment.