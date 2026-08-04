White vinegar has long been recognized as an ancestral cleaning ally because of its ability to remove dirt residue, mineral buildup, and bad odors. When it is combined with other ingredients, such as orange peels, an aromatic cleaner is obtained.

This is because the orange peels release essential oils, such as limonene, which provide a pleasant citrus aroma and can help loosen certain greasy residues.

Mix white vinegar with orange peels: What is it used for?

This preparation is used to clean countertops, tiles, and other washable surfaces compatible with vinegar use. In addition, it also helps eliminate odors in spaces such as the kitchen and bathroom.

Other people also use it to remove light grease from appliances and kitchen furniture . In addition, it also serves to clean faucets, glass, and shower screens as long as the material is compatible.

Step by step: How do you prepare the solution?

To properly prepare this solution, it is recommended to follow these steps:

Wash the peels to be used thoroughly; two to three oranges are recommended. Place them in a glass jar with a lid. Cover them completely with white vinegar. Let the mixture macerate for 2 to 3 weeks in a cool, dark place. Strain the preparation. Mix one part of the liquid with one part water. Pour the solution into a spray bottle.

Why is it recommended to mix white vinegar with orange peels?

It is recommended to use this mixture because of the combination of:

White vinegar: contains acetic acid that helps dissolve mineral deposits and soap residue.

Orange peels: contain essential oils that provide a fresh, pleasant aroma. contain essential oils that provide a fresh, pleasant aroma.

Avoid using this mixture on marble, granite, natural stone, or any other acid-sensitive surfaces.