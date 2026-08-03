Keeping the kitchen and bathroom free of grease, soap residue, and water stains does not always require specialized products. One of the most recommended homemade mixtures for daily cleaning combines two ingredients that are usually found in any home: white vinegar and detergent.

This preparation is used to clean different surfaces, since it helps remove built-up dirt and leave a cleaner finish .

Mixing white vinegar and detergent: What is it used for?

The mixture of white vinegar and detergent is one of the most popular home tricks for household cleaning. The detergent helps to remove grease and stuck-on dirt, while white vinegar helps eliminate soap residue, light limescale, and bad odors on washable surfaces.

That is why it is often used to clean shower screens, tiles, faucets, sinks, kitchen basins, and other surfaces where grease, soap residue, or water stains build up.

How do you use this white vinegar and detergent mixture?

To prepare it, you need:

1 cup of white vinegar.

1 tablespoon of liquid detergent.

A spray bottle.

Put both ingredients in the spray bottle and shake gently to combine them. Then, spray the solution on the surface you want to clean, let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes, and scrub with a sponge or a microfiber cloth. Finally, rinse with clean water and dry with a dry cloth to avoid marks.

Although this mixture can be used on different washable surfaces, it is best to test it first in a less visible area and avoid using it on natural stone, such as marble or granite, since the vinegar can damage them.

Why is the white vinegar and detergent mixture recommended?

This preparation is recommended because it combines two everyday products that serve different functions . The detergent contains surfactants that help dissolve grease and remove dirt, while white vinegar, thanks to its acidity, helps eliminate mineral residue, soap residue, and some persistent odors.

In addition to being inexpensive and easy to prepare, it makes it possible to reduce the need to use several specific products for daily cleaning.

It should not be mixed with bleach (chlorine or sodium hypochlorite), since that combination can release irritating gases and be dangerous to health.