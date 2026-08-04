Boiling tangerine peel and cloves is a widely used homemade solution to neutralize strong odors, especially those left by fried food. When boiled in water, both ingredients release essential oils that spread through the air and displace lingering kitchen aromas.

This method stands out for its immediate effectiveness and because it does not mask odors: it neutralizes them, leaving a citrusy and spicy fragrance that is cleaner and longer-lasting than many industrial air fresheners.

Why does it help remove fried-food smell?

The steam generated when boiling tangerine peel and cloves acts as a natural diffuser that absorbs and replaces the particles responsible for the smell of reheated oil. The clove provides an intense aroma that cuts through greasy odors, while the tangerine freshens the air.

That is why it is recommended to use it right after cooking, when odors become trapped in textiles, curtains, and furniture .

It is useful for:

Eliminating fried and greasy odors

Neutralizing strong kitchen aromas

Freshening closed spaces quickly

What do cloves and tangerine provide?

Tangerine peel contains essential oils with a fresh, uplifting fragrance, effective for cleaning the air. Cloves, thanks to their high content of eugenol, provide antimicrobial properties and a powerful aroma that helps purify the environment.

Although its use is only for the ambient air, this combination is a practical, economical, and natural alternative to keep the home free of lingering odors without resorting to chemicals.