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Mixing baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste is a homemade trick for keeping shower screens looking like new, since they can easily accumulate soap residue, dirt, and stains.
This preparation takes advantage of the benefits of three ingredients easily found in different homes, making it possible to give the shower screens a clean and neat appearance.
Mixing baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste: why it is recommended
This combination is ideal for glass, since each ingredient contributes different advantages to the preparation
- Baking soda: works as a mild abrasive to help remove dirt
- Liquid detergent: helps remove grease and residue
- Toothpaste: provides a creamy texture to make cleaning easier
How to prepare this baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste mixture at home
To make this homemade cleaner, place a small amount of baking soda in a container, then liquid detergent, and finally a pinch of toothpaste.
The three ingredients should be mixed until a homogeneous paste is obtained that can be spread over the glass.
The proportions will depend on the size of the shower screen that you want to clean.
How to use this homemade trick with baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste
To carry out this trick, it is necessary
- Apply small amounts of the mixture where there is accumulated soap or dirt
- Spread the preparation using a sponge or soft cloth
- Remove the mixture with plenty of water and wipe away the residue with a cloth
- Dry the shower screen thoroughly to avoid new water marks