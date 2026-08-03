Mixing baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste is a homemade trick for keeping shower screens looking like new, since they can easily accumulate soap residue, dirt, and stains.

This preparation takes advantage of the benefits of three ingredients easily found in different homes, making it possible to give the shower screens a clean and neat appearance.

Mixing baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste: why it is recommended

This combination is ideal for glass, since each ingredient contributes different advantages to the preparation

Baking soda: works as a mild abrasive to help remove dirt

Liquid detergent: helps remove grease and residue

Toothpaste: provides a creamy texture to make cleaning easier

How to prepare this baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste mixture at home

To make this homemade cleaner, place a small amount of baking soda in a container, then liquid detergent, and finally a pinch of toothpaste.

The three ingredients should be mixed until a homogeneous paste is obtained that can be spread over the glass.

The proportions will depend on the size of the shower screen that you want to clean.

How to use this homemade trick with baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste

To carry out this trick, it is necessary

Apply small amounts of the mixture where there is accumulated soap or dirt

Spread the preparation using a sponge or soft cloth

Remove the mixture with plenty of water and wipe away the residue with a cloth

Dry the shower screen thoroughly to avoid new water marks

The advice is always to clean in ventilated areas, use gloves and protective gear when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.