The black and dark stains that usually appear on shower curtains are a common problem in many bathrooms as a result of humidity, heat, and lack of ventilation.

In that context, when it comes to fighting mold, one of the best home tricks is to use not only baking soda or only vinegar, but a combination of both.

Mold on the shower curtain: why it can appear

Shower curtains are exposed to water vapor every day. When moisture gets trapped, they can develop

Mold

Dark stains

Bad odors

Mixing baking soda and vinegar: why it is recommended

The combination of these popular ingredients helps loosen stuck-on dirt and make it easier to remove accumulated residue from the surface.

On the one hand, baking soda provides its abrasive effect, which helps lift stains, while vinegar helps dissolve dirt stains and neutralize bad odors.

How to apply this trick to the shower curtain

To carry out the cleaning, you need

Half a cup of baking soda

One cup of white vinegar

Warm water

A cloth or sponge

How to apply it step by step

Remove the shower curtain

Dampen the affected areas

Apply baking soda over the stains

Spray white vinegar on top

Let it sit for several minutes

Clean

Rinse with plenty of water