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The black and dark stains that usually appear on shower curtains are a common problem in many bathrooms as a result of humidity, heat, and lack of ventilation.
In that context, when it comes to fighting mold, one of the best home tricks is to use not only baking soda or only vinegar, but a combination of both.
Mold on the shower curtain: why it can appear
Shower curtains are exposed to water vapor every day. When moisture gets trapped, they can develop
- Mold
- Dark stains
- Bad odors
Mixing baking soda and vinegar: why it is recommended
The combination of these popular ingredients helps loosen stuck-on dirt and make it easier to remove accumulated residue from the surface.
On the one hand, baking soda provides its abrasive effect, which helps lift stains, while vinegar helps dissolve dirt stains and neutralize bad odors.
How to apply this trick to the shower curtain
To carry out the cleaning, you need
- Half a cup of baking soda
- One cup of white vinegar
- Warm water
- A cloth or sponge
How to apply it step by step
- Remove the shower curtain
- Dampen the affected areas
- Apply baking soda over the stains
- Spray white vinegar on top
- Let it sit for several minutes
- Clean
- Rinse with plenty of water
The advice is always to clean in a ventilated place, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.