Used coffee grounds, which usually end up in the trash, can actually become a highly valuable all-purpose item in the home. If they are mixed with ground cinnamon inside a jar, a homemade air freshener ideal for those who love scenting all their spaces can be created.

In addition to giving this waste a second life, the combination allows you to neutralize odors and provides a warm aroma to any space where it is placed.

Mix used coffee and cinnamon in a jar: why they recommend it

On the one hand, the coffee retains some of its aroma even after it has been brewed, while the cinnamon adds a warm and intense note. Together they can be used to

Scent kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms

Neutralize bad smells after cooking

Perfume closets and cabinets

Give coffee grounds a second life

How to prepare this homemade coffee and cinnamon mixture in a jar

To make this mixture you need only a few ingredients, such as

Completely dry used coffee grounds

Ground cinnamon

A clean glass jar

The amounts will vary depending on the size of the jar.

The ingredients should be placed inside and the jar can be left uncovered in the place you want to scent so that the fragrance can be released. Ideally, the ingredients should be replaced as the aroma loses intensity.