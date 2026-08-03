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Used coffee grounds, which usually end up in the trash, can actually become a highly valuable all-purpose item in the home. If they are mixed with ground cinnamon inside a jar, a homemade air freshener ideal for those who love scenting all their spaces can be created.
In addition to giving this waste a second life, the combination allows you to neutralize odors and provides a warm aroma to any space where it is placed.
Mix used coffee and cinnamon in a jar: why they recommend it
On the one hand, the coffee retains some of its aroma even after it has been brewed, while the cinnamon adds a warm and intense note. Together they can be used to
- Scent kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms
- Neutralize bad smells after cooking
- Perfume closets and cabinets
- Give coffee grounds a second life
How to prepare this homemade coffee and cinnamon mixture in a jar
To make this mixture you need only a few ingredients, such as
- Completely dry used coffee grounds
- Ground cinnamon
- A clean glass jar
The amounts will vary depending on the size of the jar.
The ingredients should be placed inside and the jar can be left uncovered in the place you want to scent so that the fragrance can be released. Ideally, the ingredients should be replaced as the aroma loses intensity.