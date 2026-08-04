The Civil Registry changed the rules for the registration of births and determined that parents may choose a surname for their children that has no direct link to the father or mother.

The measure allows a newborn to be registered with a surname different from that of the parents, including that of a close person, a relative or even a family friend.

What does the Civil Registry rule say about children’s surnames?

According to the current regulations of the Civil Registry of the state of Alabama, parents have the option of selecting the child’s first and last name when registering the birth, without being required to use exclusively the father’s or mother’s surname.

This means that the surname chosen for the newborn may not match that of either parent, as long as the parents decide so when completing the official birth certificate and meet the requirements established by the state authorities.

Can a child bear any surname in Alabama? These are the restrictions

Although the Civil Registry of Alabama allows broad freedom to choose the surname of a newborn, the regulations set some limits related to the way the name must be written in the official certificate.

The main restrictions are:

Only letters of the English alphabet are accepted to complete the child’s first and last name.

Hyphens and apostrophes are allowed as part of the surname spelling.

Numbers, special symbols, and periods are not allowed in the birth certificate.

The chosen surname may not match that of the father or mother, but it must respect the formatting rules established by the Civil Registry of Alabama.

Why does Alabama allow a surname different from the parents’ surname?

The regulation responds to an intention to give parents greater autonomy during the birth registration process.

According to the state’s administrative provisions, the choice of surname is part of the information parents may define when completing the official record, as long as it meets the established requirements.

This option may be used in different family contexts, such as situations where parents wish to preserve a family tradition, use a surname with symbolic value or choose a different identification for the minor.