The buildup of limescale in the shower is a common issue in many homes. With constant use, the minerals in the water, such as calcium and magnesium, tend to adhere to the small holes in the showerhead, reducing the flow and causing the water to come out irregularly.

However, although vinegar and baking soda are two of the home remedies most frequently used to remove these deposits, there is an alternative that has gained notoriety for its effectiveness: citric acid, a compound that has the ability to dissolve limescale deposits without the need to apply excessive friction.

In addition to restoring a uniform water stream, this home method helps keep the showerhead in better condition and extend its useful life.

How to remove limescale from the showerhead with citric acid

Citric acid is a compound that can be found in cleaning supply stores, hardware stores or specialty shops. Due to its descaling properties, it is presented as an effective option for removing mineral buildup.

If the showerhead is not removable, it is possible to place the solution in a plastic bag, secure it with a rubber band or elastic band around the shower, and allow the holes to remain submerged for the same period of time.

To implement this method, proceed as follows:

Dissolve two or three tablespoons of citric acid in a container of warm water.

Remove the showerhead, if the model allows it.

Leave it to soak for between 30 minutes and one hour.

Use an old toothbrush to remove any remaining limescale residue that is still stuck.

Rinse with plenty of water before reinstalling it.

Why does dental tartar appear and how can it be prevented?

The appearance of limescale is linked to the hardness of the water. As the concentration of calcium and magnesium increases, minerals tend to accumulate more quickly in the pipes and in the holes of the showerhead.

Performing regular maintenance not only helps prevent limescale buildup, but also preserves optimal water pressure and extends the proper functioning of the shower.

To prevent the problem from recurring, specialists suggest: