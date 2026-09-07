The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains on its official website what the traffic violations are that, if repeated within a period of two years -whether the same one or among them- can lead to the suspension of the driver’s license.

New York uses a violation point system in which the number of irregularities committed within a 24-month period is measured.

Among these offenses are driving while using a cellphone and running a red light, which, if they accumulate with other violations committed since 2024, can lead to the driver’s license being taken away in 2026.

The Government will revoke the driver’s license of all these people

According to what the authorities specified, the Driver Violation Point System is the tool used to detect “high-risk drivers”.

The general rule is as follows: a maximum of 11 points is allowed within a two-year period. Beyond this limit, the permit to drive is suspended.

Why running a red light or using a cellphone while driving can put your driver’s license at risk

Running a red light for New York authorities carries a penalty of 3 points on the record, while driving using a cellphone or any other electronic device is fined with 5 points.

When the violations are repeated or there are already others in the driver’s record, the permit to drive is at risk.

How the rest of the traffic violations are measured

For other violations, the points applied to each penalty are the following

Unspecified speed: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle striking bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury: 5 points

Failure to exercise due care in driving: 5 points

Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points

Following too closely behind another vehicle ( tailgating ): 4 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving the wrong way: 3 points

Stop sign or yield sign-related violation: 3 points

Failure to yield: 3 points

Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a minor under 16 years of age: 3 points

Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points

Accumulating 11 of them thanks to the combination of any of the violations detailed above is grounds for suspension of the driver’s license.

“A final suspension means that your driving permit or driving privilege is taken away for a certain period of time,” says the DMV. In these cases, the duration of the suspension period will be detailed.