Removing lint, hair and dust from floors can be one of the most annoying and repetitive household tasks.

However, there is a simple trick that makes it possible to reuse an item that often ends up at home after shopping.

The method consists of wrapping the broom bristles with a plastic bag before starting to sweep. The technique gained popularity because it can make it easier to collect hair and small dirt particles that usually remain trapped between the bristles or scatter again through the room.

Why they recommend putting a plastic bag on the broom

The main reason behind this method is that plastic can generate static electricity when it comes into contact with different surfaces. This can help attract light particles, such as hair, lint and fine dust.

The bag works as a kind of complement to the broom’s traditional bristles and can make it easier to collect some debris that is hard to gather.

Another benefit is that it helps some of the dirt stay contained in the bag, which can reduce the amount of residue that remains stuck to the bristles after sweeping.

The trick also makes it easier to clean under furniture

One of the most practical advantages of this technique appears when cleaning hard-to-reach places.

The broom can be used to reach under beds, sofas, tables and other low furniture where hair and dust tend to accumulate. The bag, when snugly fitted over the bristles, can help pick up those small debris.

The method can be used on different surfaces, such as ceramic, porcelain tile, vinyl, wood and laminate floors, although it is always advisable to take into account the specific characteristics of each material.

How to place the bag on the broom to sweep

Applying this trick is easy and does not require buying any special product. All you need is a clean plastic bag and a broom.

The procedure is as follows:

Keep the plastic bags that can be reused after shopping. Before sweeping, place a bag around the broom bristles. Adjust the bag handles or strips around the handle. Make a firm knot to prevent the plastic from coming loose during cleaning. Check that the bag properly covers the bristles and start sweeping normally. When finished, untie the bag carefully and turn it inside out to contain the accumulated debris. Throw away the debris and keep the bag if it is still in a condition to be reused.

A simple alternative for collecting hair and lint

This trick may be useful in homes where hair, pet hair and lint build up frequently.

The bag does not replace a deep clean or other items specifically designed to pick up dirt, but it can work as a homemade and inexpensive resource for certain tasks.

At the same time, it allows plastic bags to be given a second use before being thrown away, as long as they are clean and in good condition.