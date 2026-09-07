Plastic bottles are usually among the most common waste items in all homes; however, when water is placed inside them, they can be used to carry out a popular home trick in various countries around the world.

If they are hung outside the home they can be used to scare away birds, since the water creates a reflection with the light that can be disturbing for this type of animals.

Hanging bottles with water outside the house: what it is for

This home trick helps prevent pigeons from approaching or remaining in unwanted areas, such as the surroundings of a balcony or home.

When light rays reflect on the water, the bottle can produce annoying flashes for birds and naturally drive them away from the place.

How to put this home trick with plastic bottles into practice

The process is simple and does not require special items:

Collect plastic bottles that are not dented

Remove the labels so they are completely transparent

Put water inside them

Hang them outside the house, in strategic spots where birds are not wanted

The key for the method to work is that the bottle is exposed to light for most of the day.