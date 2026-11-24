Cinnamon banana bread has become one of the most appealing recipes for those looking to make homemade sweets with simple ingredients. The recipe combines two classics of baking: traditional banana bread, made with ripe bananas, and the spiced flavor of cinnamon rolls (cinnamon rolls).

The viral recipe stands out for its moist, fluffy texture, along with a sugar-and-cinnamon topping or filling that adds a sweet, aromatic contrast. It also makes it possible to use up bananas that are too ripe to eat on their own and make a different loaf without resorting to complicated techniques.

Ingredients to make cinnamon banana bread at home

To make this loaf version, you need ripe bananas, basic baking ingredients and a mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon that is layered between the batter. The banana bread recipe was published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and adapts the spiced filling from viral banana bread and cinnamon roll versions.

Ingredients for a loaf pan

3 ripe bananas.

2 eggs.

100 g melted butter.

150 g sugar.

220 g all-purpose flour.

1 teaspoon baking soda.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

A pinch of salt.

For the cinnamon filling

60 g brown sugar.

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon.

30 g softened butter.

Choosing ripe bananas is important: the USDA recommends using fruit with brown spots on the peel for the best banana bread results.

Step by step: how to make the batter and get the cinnamon roll effect

Prepare the bananas: peel and mash them with a fork until you have a smooth puree with no large pieces. Mix the wet ingredients: add the eggs, melted butter, sugar and vanilla extract. Stir until combined. Add the dry ingredients: sift the flour with the baking soda and salt. Gradually add them to the mixture, without overmixing. Make the cinnamon mixture: combine the brown sugar, ground cinnamon and softened butter until it forms a paste. Assemble the loaf: grease a rectangular pan and spread in half the batter. Distribute some of the cinnamon mixture over it, cover with the rest of the batter and finish with another layer of sugar and cinnamon. You can gently swirl it with a knife to create a marbled effect. Bake: place in a preheated 175 C oven for about 50 to 60 minutes. Check doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center: it should come out clean, with no raw batter. Let cool: wait a few minutes before removing from the pan and slicing.

The recipe is a sweet-bread adaptation: the combination of banana batter and cinnamon filling recreates the flavor contrast of popular banana bread rolls.

How to store banana bread and keep it moist

One of the secrets to getting good results is not to overmix the batter once the flour has been added. That helps prevent the gluten from developing too much and keeps the crumb more tender. It is also important to respect the baking time and make sure the center is fully baked.

To store it, it is recommended to keep it in an airtight container once it has cooled. It can be kept at room temperature for a few days, as long as storage conditions are adequate.