A cup of water and a tablespoon of lemon juice can help remove odors from the microwave. Whirlpool includes this method in its maintenance guide, although it says to clean the inside first to remove food residue and spills.

The recommendation is to heat 250 milliliters of water with 15 milliliters of lemon juice for two to five minutes. The manufacturer also allows vinegar as an alternative to lemon and says the final step is to dry the inside with a microfiber cloth.

What the method is for and how to do it

Whirlpool’s official guide presents this mixture as a way to help eliminate odors. The process starts with the appliance unplugged and all controls turned off, before wiping the interior surfaces with a soft cloth or sponge and mild soap.

After removing the dirt, prepare the water with lemon juice or vinegar and heat it for the recommended time. The recipe calls for one of those two ingredients as an alternative, so there is no need to combine them.

What care it recommends when cleaning the microwave

In its general cleaning guide, Whirlpool says to use a microwave-safe container when heating water. It also explains that steam helps soften stuck-on grime, making it easier to remove afterward.

The choice of cleaning materials also matters. To avoid damaging the cavity, the manufacturer advises against using abrasive cleaners, steel wool pads and rough scrubbers. For regular cleaning, it recommends mild, nonabrasive products, rinsing with clean water and drying with a soft, lint-free cloth.