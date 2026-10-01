Restores lost fluids, regulates body temperature, lubricates joints and tissues, cares for skin well-being and promotes good digestion . These are all the benefits that Harvard University attributes to a single drink: water.

Although these benefits are enjoyed at any time of day and drinking water is a positive habit regardless of the time, Adrienna Jirik, a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic , explains in an article from the institution the benefits for the body of having a glass of water as the first drink upon waking up.

Drinking water upon waking: why it is recommended

“People have a lot of gastrointestinal water loss, what we call insensible losses. So, in a typical eight-hour sleep, you would lose between 300 and 400 cc of water while sleeping. And that happens through your breathing, for example, your skin. You sweat quite a bit during the night,” the expert explains in depth.

She also says that a habit as simple as drinking water when getting up can help speed up metabolism, promote digestion and prevent urinary tract infections.

The most striking thing is that it does not necessarily have to be cold, room temperature, or hot water, because what matters is staying hydrated. For those who do not find the idea of drinking a glass of water on its own appealing, adding fruit could be an option.

Is it necessary to drink 8 glasses of water a day?

It depends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that recommendations vary according to factors such as:

Age

Sex

Physical activity

Whether or not the person is pregnant

As a general conclusion, Mayo Clinic cites studies that recommend between 2.7 and 3.7 liters of total fluid per day. This includes beverages and the water that can be obtained from food.

It is important to consider that the body demands more water in warm climates, when exercising, when having a fever, and if there has been vomiting or diarrhea.

Which foods can help you stay better hydrated?

Harvard points out that approximately 20% of water intake comes from food and lists some of the options that represent a considerable contribution:

Leafy green vegetables

Cucumber

Peppers

Summer squash

Celery

Berries

Melons

Expert tips to increase water intake

To meet this goal amid the hustle and bustle of the day, CDC recommends practices such as:

Always carry a reusable water bottle

Freeze water bottles to have cold drinks

Replace sugary drinks with water

Choose this drink when eating out

For their part, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) add to the list:

Drink water whenever you feel thirsty, even before

Stay hydrated with other low-calorie drinks, such as tea

Drink water before, during and after exercising