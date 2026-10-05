As temperatures drop, fall baking brings richer flavors and warmer spices back to the kitchen. One combination getting attention this season pairs sweet maple with aromatic cardamom in soft, gooey buns designed to be served warm.

The recipe takes inspiration from classic cinnamon rolls but gives them a distinctly autumnal twist. A buttery cardamom filling is rolled into a tender yeast dough, then finished with a simple maple glaze.

What makes these maple cardamom buns so soft

The dough uses a simple cooking technique known as tangzhong, in which part of the flour and milk are heated together before being incorporated into the dough. This helps create a soft texture and keeps the buns tender after baking.

The dough is also enriched with eggs and butter, while the filling combines brown sugar with cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon. A splash of heavy cream added to the pan before baking helps create an especially rich, gooey result.

Maple cardamom buns with a soft, gooey center and a sweet maple glaze. Magnific Pic

An easy maple and cardamom bun recipe

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 ¼ cups whole milk.

¼ cup water.

4 ½ cups all-purpose flour.

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast.

¼ cup granulated sugar.

2 large eggs.

2 teaspoons kosher salt.

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened.

For the filling:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened.

¾ cup light brown sugar.

1 tablespoon ground cardamom.

2 teaspoons of ground ginger.

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper.

1 teaspoon kosher salt.

For the glaze:

4 tablespoons butter.

¼ cup maple syrup.

2 teaspoons vanilla extract.

½ cup powdered sugar.

A pinch of salt.

For baking:

½ cup heavy cream.

Preparation