Putting a ball of aluminum foil in the washing machine drum has become a viral trick for getting clothes to come out with less static cling. The idea is that aluminum, a good conductor, helps dissipate the charge that garments build up as they rub against each other. But that problem is much less significant during washing than during drying.

What the aluminum ball is for

Static occurs when clothes rub together and exchange charges. Synthetic fabrics, such as polyester and nylon, are the ones that build it up the most, according to Whirlpool.

In the washing machine, however, clothes go through the cycle submerged in water, which disperses the charge. Michelle Feng of Hisense explained that the problem is more relevant in the dryer and that there is little evidence aluminum balls reduce static cling.

Which clothes to avoid using it on

The risk is not the aluminum itself but that the ball could break apart. Feng says it could come apart, with pieces getting into the filter or drain, and that sharp edges could snag delicate fabrics.

For that reason, it’s best to avoid it with lace, embellishments or fabrics that snag easily, and not use it if it has fallen apart. The usual version is a compact ball between 5 and 7 centimeters, with no sharp points.

What manufacturers recommend

Hisense does not recommend the trick because there is no proven benefit, or doing it routinely.

Whirlpool advises against static by avoiding over-drying, separating clothes by fabric and not overloading the dryer. Among its options, it includes wool or aluminum balls, but for the dryer.

To avoid static, the simplest step is to dry for less time and separate synthetics. And there are other tips for using the washing machine.

In short, the trick has a reasonable physical explanation for drying, but putting it in the washing machine does not guarantee any benefit.