Aluminum foil is known as a great kitchen helper, since it can be used throughout the preparation of countless dishes and, according to the University of New Hampshire Extension, it can also help solve a common problem when cooking chicken.

The institution shared the recipe on its official website for roasting a whole chicken as well as possible, where aluminum foil plays a key role in achieving a good final result.

Why is it recommended, and what problem prevents

“If the chicken is browning too quickly, cover it lightly with foil”, it says.

When chicken is cooking in the oven, it’s common for the surface to brown faster than is needed for it to cook through. This can cause it to get too dark before it’s actually done.

Aluminum foil is recommended because it reduces direct exposure of the skin to the oven’s heat, acting as a barrier. This allows the chicken to keep cooking without the outside browning too much.

Step-by-step guide to roasting a whole chicken, according to the University of New Hampshire

Experts offer the following instructions when cooking this dish:

Defrost the chicken 24 to 48 hours ahead by moving it to the refrigerator and placing it in a pan or dish while it thaws, so the juices don’t drip onto other food

Wash your hands with soap and water

Preheat the oven to 190 C

Remove the chicken from the package and do not rinse it. Remove the neck and giblets from the cavities

Place the chicken on a roasting pan, breast-side up, and wash your hands again

Roast until a food thermometer shows the bird’s internal temperature is 74 C

Cover the chicken with foil if the browning is happening too quickly

Let it rest for 15 minutes before carving

As a flavor-boosting trick, it is recommended to brush the skin with Italian dressing or canola oil, vegetable oil, olive oil, or butter, as well as sprinkle on half a teaspoon of salt, garlic, or onion.

Those who want can wash and quarter a lemon, orange, or onion to place in the chicken’s cavities.