Spraying vinegar on the door frame and at the entrance to the house is a household remedy that can help clean surfaces and temporarily make it harder for ants to travel.

The recommendation is related to the properties of vinegar as a cleaning product and its ability to alter the chemical trails these insects use to move around.

The University of Minnesota Extension (UMN) explains that a mild solution of vinegar and water can help clean the trails of some pests and temporarily interrupt their activity.

What spraying vinegar at the entrance to the house is for

One of the main uses of vinegar in this area is to clean the trails that ants follow when they enter a home in search of food or water. These insects usually move along regular routes and leave chemical signals, known as pheromones, that help other members of the colony find the way.

By cleaning those surfaces with a mild solution of vinegar and water, it is possible to temporarily interrupt that route and make it harder for ants to continue using the same path. That is why the door frame, nearby baseboards, and the points where their entry is observed can be suitable places to pay attention to.

In any case, this method has limited scope. The University of Minnesota points out that the most effective strategy for controlling ants is to identify where they nest and treat the nest when necessary. Vinegar can serve as a complementary measure, but it does not guarantee that the insects will disappear permanently.

What benefits vinegar has for cleaning the home

Beyond its usefulness against ant trails, white vinegar can be used for certain household cleaning tasks.

The guide Cleaning Healthy, Cleaning Green, from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, identifies it as a mild acid that can replace some commercial products in specific uses.

Among its main advantages are:

It helps clean certain surfaces: its acidity can help remove some residue and dirt.

It helps reduce the use of certain commercial products: it can be an alternative for some everyday tasks, as long as the surface material is compatible.

It is an accessible option: it is usually easy to find and can be used diluted in water for certain household uses.

It can help temporarily interrupt ant trails: it is a complementary measure when insect activity is detected near entrances.

How to use vinegar on the door frame and keep ants from entering

To apply it, it is important first to identify where the insects are entering and clean the surfaces where their trails are observed. There is no need to spray vinegar indiscriminately throughout the house.

Step by step, the recommended guide is as follows:

Identify the route: observe whether the ants pass under the door, through a crack, or along the edges of the frame. Prepare a mild solution: mix white vinegar with water. Clean the area: apply the solution to a cloth and wipe it over the compatible surface where the trail was detected. Check the entry points: verify whether there are cracks or openings that allow the insects to enter. Remove food scraps: keep the areas near the door clean and store food in closed containers.

The University of Minnesota guide also recommends sealing the cracks through which ants enter, removing materials that may favor their nests, and pruning branches that are in contact with the house and serve as access routes.