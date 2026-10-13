An open box of baking soda in the refrigerator can help absorb lingering food odors. The University of Florida recommends this simple household method as an alternative to relying on more aggressive chemical cleaning products.

Why baking soda is recommended for refrigerators

Food odors can build up inside a refrigerator as different ingredients and prepared dishes share the same enclosed space. One simple way to address the problem is to place an open container of baking soda inside the appliance.

The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) recommends leaving an open box of baking soda in the refrigerator to absorb food odors. The advice appears in its publication on household substances and alternatives with relatively low toxic effects.

The method does not require mixing ingredients or applying the powder to refrigerator surfaces. The idea is simply to leave the box open so the baking soda is exposed to the air inside the appliance.

Food odors can build up inside a refrigerator as different ingredients and prepared dishes share the same enclosed space. ChatGPT

How to use baking soda to reduce refrigerator odors

To try this household tip, place an open box of baking soda in a stable spot inside the refrigerator. Keep the container uncovered so the product can remain exposed to the surrounding air.

This approach can complement other kitchen hygiene practices recommended by UF/IFAS, including wiping up spills promptly and storing food in sealed containers. These habits help keep the kitchen clean and reduce problems associated with improperly stored food.

If an unpleasant smell persists, check the contents of the refrigerator and clean any areas where food residue may have accumulated. Baking soda can help with odor control, but it does not replace regular cleaning or proper food storage.