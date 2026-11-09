A paleontological discovery shed more light on the animals that roamed South America during the last Ice Age. In Talara, in northwestern Peru, a team of scientists found hundreds of fossils hidden beneath ancient tar deposits in a natural deposit that had remained buried for thousands of years.

The remains are 15,000 years old and belong to different species that lived at the time. Among the findings are fossils of giant wolves and other prehistoric animals, some of them of astonishing size.

The discovery also offers new clues about what the landscape in that region was like before climate change transformed its environment.

Where the prehistoric cemetery hidden under tar was discovered and how old it is

In 2025, a team of paleontologists from La Brea Tar Pits discovered a new fossil deposit in Talara, a region in northwestern Peru, where ancient natural oil seepage formed asphalt deposits. The remains date to the late Pleistocene and are 15,000 years old, offering a window into the animals that inhabited the area during the last Ice Age. The second excavation was carried out jointly with the Institute of Paleontology at the National University of Piura in 2026.

The site is part of Pampa La Brea, a paleontological site that had already been excavated in the 20th century. In 1958, an expedition led by paleontologist Gordon Edmund recovered more than 27,000 fossil bones and teeth, which are now preserved at the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada.

However, new surveys showed that significant concentrations of remains were still left underground, making it possible to locate another deposit of hundreds of fossils.

What fossils the scientists found: giant wolves and other Ice Age animals

During the most recent excavations, researchers recovered about 300 animal fossils that were trapped in asphalt thousands of years ago. Identified specimens include remains of giant wolves, enormous ground sloths, birds and reptiles. Bones from rodents and bats also turned up, along with remains of large predators that inhabited the area during the Pleistocene.

Talara’s fossil record also includes animals such as giant jaguars, pumas, saber-toothed cats and giant armadillos. The collection is especially important because it includes small species that help reconstruct aspects of the environment that cannot always be inferred from large skeletons.

How the animals got trapped in tar and why their fossils were preserved for 15,000 years

The tar deposits formed when underground oil reached the surface through cracks in the ground. Over time, its lighter components evaporated and left behind a sticky, tar-like substance: natural asphalt.

Animals that wandered onto it could become immobilized, while predators that tried to feed on them also risked getting trapped.

This process allowed numerous animal remains to be covered by asphalt and sediment, where they could be preserved for thousands of years. The fossils provided information about environmental changes in the region. Although Talara is now an extremely arid area, remains of waterfowl, amphibians, and other animals indicate that wetlands and vegetated areas existed during the last Ice Age.