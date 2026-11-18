Old MacDonald’s Farm in Humble, Texas, will permanently close on Nov. 30, following the death of its founder, Donald Wilkerson. The farm said it will keep its regular hours and scheduled reservations until then.

According to People, the business announced the decision on Facebook on Nov. 9. In its farewell message, it thanked the community for 34 years of support and highlighted Wilkerson’s role in building the property.

A farm designed to bring families closer to animals

The history posted on the official website says it opened in 1991. The project was created so children and adults could meet animals they do not usually see in everyday life and enjoy a setting away from the pace of the city.

The attraction includes 12 animal contact areas, as well as play areas and spaces for gatherings. It also has covered spaces for birthdays, group events and other celebrations.

What Old MacDonald’s Farm offers

One of its draws is the train that circles the park, giving families a chance to watch the various activities. It also offers pony rides for young visitors, with age and weight limits in place to protect the animals.

In the contact areas, visitors can meet and feed goats, cows and pigs, among other animals. The offerings also include a duck pond, playground equipment and seasonal activities, such as the pool and the pumpkin area in the fall.

How it will operate until the permanent closure

Reservations and regular hours will continue through Nov. 30, according to the People report. That will be its last day of operation before the permanent closure.