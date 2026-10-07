Cornstarch and white vinegar have uses around the home that go beyond merely culinary ones: if combined with warm water, they can be included in cleaning routines to create a toxin-free homemade cleaner .

This is a recommendation from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), which shared different easy-to-implement mixtures, ideal for those who have young children and want to reduce their use of conventional cleaning products to limit the risks of poisoning and exposure.

An article published on April 2 of this year by the American Academy of Pediatrics analyzed injuries related to cleaning products treated by emergency departments in the U.S. between 2007 and 2022 and estimated that 240,862 children 5 years old or younger were treated for injuries related to household products.

Mix cornstarch, white vinegar and warm water: what it is recommended for

Specifically in the kitchen, CHOP explains that mixing cornstarch, white vinegar and warm water can be effective for cleaning glass panes and windows.

The recommendation is to choose a large container and mix

3 tablespoons of cornstarch

1 cup of white vinegar

3.78 liters of warm water

This preparation is placed inside a spray bottle and should be sprayed onto glass and window surfaces as needed for cleaning.

“Consider using non-toxic alternatives that you can make yourself; they can be as effective as commercial products and much less dangerous in the event of accidental ingestion,” the experts indicate.

Other homemade mixtures that can replace common cleaning products

In line with the previous advice, CHOP also includes in its recommendations:

Water and a thin layer of baking soda: for cleaning the oven

1 cup of white vinegar and 1 cup of baking soda : for cleaning the drain

4 tablespoons of baking soda dissolved in 3.78 liters of warm water: as an all-purpose cleaner

In addition, baking soda can be used as a safe alternative for cleaning the toilet, if it is combined with vinegar and then the usual scrubbing procedure is carried out. It is also useful for cleaning bathtubs and tiles.