The United States updated since October the fees linked to certain immigration procedures filed before the immigration courts or the Board of Immigration Appeals.

The adjustment corresponds to fiscal year 2027 and applies to certain forms related to permanent residence, asylum, waivers for inadmissibility, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The United States raised immigration fees: what are the new amounts

The notice published by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), under the Department of Justice, establishes an inflation-based update of certain fees created by federal legislation.

The new amounts took effect on October 1, 2026 and apply to the corresponding filings made before the immigration courts or the Board of Immigration Appeals from that date onward.

The amounts established for fiscal year 2027 are:

Form I-485 , Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status: the fee set forth in the notice rises from US$1,540 to US$1,590.

Form I-589 , Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal: remains at US$100.

Annual asylum fee for Form I-589: increases from US$102 to US$105.

Form I-601 , Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility: rises from US$1,070 to US$1,100.

Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status (TPS): increases from US$510 to US$520.

Why did immigration fees increase?

The update responds to an annual adjustment mechanism for inflation established for these fees.

To determine the amounts corresponding to fiscal year 2027, the change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) between July 2025 and July 2026 was used.

Since when have the new fees applied?

The new amounts are payable for the covered filings made before the immigration courts or the Board of Immigration Appeals from October 1, 2026.

The EOIR warned that it will continue rejecting filings that are not accompanied by the corresponding fee or, where applicable, by a fee waiver request.

The agency will also update its website and its electronic portal for payments with the amounts for the new fiscal year.