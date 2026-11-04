Foreign passengers who travel to the United States with a B-1 or B-2 visa must follow specific rules about what they can do during their stay. The US Department of State lists several activities that are not allowed under these visitor visa categories.

The restrictions cover employment, certain types of study, and professional performances, among other activities. Some purposes require a different visa category, even if the visitor plans to stay in the country only temporarily.

Which activities are allowed with a US visitor visa?

According to the State Department, people entering the country with a B-1 or B-2 visa, or even a combined B-1/B-2 visa, cannot use these categories for the following activities:

Studying: Enrolling in an academic program or a course that requires a student visa. Short recreational classes that do not count toward a degree, such as a two-day cooking class, are allowed.

Working: Accepting employment or working in the United States without the appropriate authorization.

Paid performances: Performing professionally or appearing before a paying audience for compensation.

Joining a ship or aircraft crew: Arriving in the country to work as a crew member.

Working in foreign media: Performing duties as a journalist or working in radio, film, print journalism, or other information media.

Seeking permanent residence: Using a visitor visa to move to the United States permanently.

The department also specifically states that birth tourism is not permitted. This refers to traveling to the United States primarily to give birth so that the child can obtain U.S. citizenship.

What can visitors do with a B-1 or B-2 visa?

The two visitor visa categories cover different purposes. A B-1 visa is intended for certain temporary business activities, such as attending professional conferences, consulting with business associates, negotiating contracts, or settling an estate.

A B-2 visa is designed for tourism, vacations, visiting friends or relatives, and receiving medical treatment. It also allows participation in certain social events and unpaid amateur sports or musical activities.

The restrictions cover employment, certain types of study, and professional performances, among other activities. Fuente: Shutterstock Studio Romantic

Some exceptions and specific requirements apply. For example, the State Department allows certain personal or domestic employees to work in the United States under a B-1 visa in limited circumstances. Visitors should check the rules for their particular situation before making travel plans.

The department also warns that a visa does not guarantee entry into the country. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make the final decision at the port of entry.