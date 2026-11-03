The Department of Homeland Security has shortened the time refugees have to challenge allegations that they were not eligible for refugee status when they entered the country. The change is part of a new immigration rule issued by Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The measure took effect on October 14, 2026, and applies to refugees who receive a formal Notice of Intent to Terminate (NOIT). This does not mean that every refugee in the US must answer to a new review or face an automatic deadline.

Who could receive the new 10-day notice?

The rule applies when USCIS determines that a person did not meet the legal definition of a refugee at the time they were admitted to the US. Under immigration law, refugee status is available to people who have experienced persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution because of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

A NOIT must explain why the agency believes the person did not qualify. Examples listed in the rule include failing to show that past harm amounted to persecution, not establishing that the harm was linked to a protected ground, or providing testimony USCIS considers not credible.

The new deadline applies only to refugees whose eligibility at the time of admission is questioned by USCIS, not to everyone who has been granted refugee status.

Important: what refugees can do with the deadline

From now on, refugees only have 10 days to respond to the USCIS notification. During that time, recipients can submit documents to challenge the allegations or to request an interview to provide oral testimony.

The deadline generally begins when the notice is personally delivered or mailed. Weekends and federal holidays count, although a deadline that falls on one of those days moves to the next business day. For notices sent by mail, three additional days are added to the response period.

What happens after USCIS ends refugee status?

If a refugee does not respond within the deadline, the agency considers that person to have given up the right to challenge the allegations in the notice and will terminate their refugee status. The termination also ends the work authorization that comes with that status.

People whose refugee status is terminated may still seek other forms of protection or relief from removal during the applicable immigration proceedings. The rule does not automatically mean they will be deported immediately ; their cases may be handled under the relevant provisions of immigration law.

The measure was issued as an interim final rule and took effect on October 14, 2026. DHS is accepting public comments through November 13, but the comment period does not delay the rule’s effective date.