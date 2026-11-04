Renewing a U.S. passport by mail is an option that lets people avoid an in-person visit to an authorized office, but it is not available to everyone. The U.S. government sets a series of conditions that determine who can use this process and who must apply for a new document in person.

Through Form DS-82, the State Department authorizes mail renewal only for those who meet six requirements related to the age, condition, and features of the previous passport. If any of these conditions are missing, the applicant is excluded from the standard process.

In addition, the federal authority sets special rules for limited-validity documents and explains what those who do not qualify for this option must do.

What are the six conditions the U.S. government requires to renew a passport by mail?

The U.S. State Department sets six conditions citizens must meet to renew their passport by mail using Form DS-82. These rules determine who can use the mail-in process without having to appear in person at an authorized office.

The requirements include having the previous passport, not having reported it lost or stolen, that it was issued within the last 15 years, and was obtained after age 16. In addition, the document must have a 10-year validity period, show no significant damage, and be issued in the holder’s current name or accompanied by legal documentation proving the name change.

The six conditions are:

Have the previous passport : the citizen must submit their most recent : the citizen must submit their most recent U.S. passport along with Form DS-82.

Not have reported it lost or stolen : the document must not have been reported to authorities for either of those reasons.

Have been issued less than 15 years ago : the issue date must fall within that period.

Have obtained it after age 16 : the passport must have been issued when the holder was already that age and have a 10-year validity period.

Keep the same name or prove the change : if the current name does not match the one on the document, legal proof must be provided, such as a marriage certificate or court order.

The passport must not be damaged: normal wear from use is allowed, but not damage that affects the document’s integrity.

Failure to meet any of these conditions prevents use of the standard mail renewal process.

What requirements do those with a limited-validity passport have to meet

The U.S. government also addresses a special case for citizens who have a passport with a validity shorter than the usual 10 years. In these cases, the State Department allows mail renewal only if three additional conditions are met.

According to the federal authority, the holder must previously have had a passport valid for 10 years, and the limited-validity document cannot have been issued because of repeated passport losses or repeated submission of damaged documents. These restrictions are meant to determine whether the citizen can use the mail process or must file another application.

What if you can’t renew your passport by mail?

Citizens who do not meet the requirements set by the State Department must apply for a passport in person. That means they cannot use the Form DS-82 mail-in process and must follow the instructions to submit a new application in person.

The authority also notes that passports for children under 16 are not renewed because they are valid for five years and, when a new document is needed, a new application must be submitted. Among adults who also cannot use mail renewal are those who lost their passport, reported it stolen, or have a document issued more than 15 years ago.