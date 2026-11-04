The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, poured an estimated $474 million into the 2026 midterms to help Republicans hold Congress, and his biggest bets fell short Tuesday. Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate, and in Texas, Republican Ken Paxton lost the Senate race Musk spent the most on.

The $474 million isn’t an official total. It’s a tally of Musk’s disclosed donations to federal and state political groups since Jan. 1, 2025, compiled from Federal Election Commission, IRS and state campaign finance filings.

The real number is likely higher. Federal records run only through Oct. 14, and some of his money went to dark-money groups, which don’t have to disclose donors. Other published estimates come in lower, depending on which donations and dates they count.

Among people who weren’t on the ballot, no one has spent more in a single U.S. election cycle. Democrats have secured at least 54 Senate seats, and 231 House seats to 144 for Republicans, with 62 congressional races, two in the Senate and 60 in the House, still uncalled as of Wednesday morning.

How much did Elon Musk spend to keep Congress Republican?

According to that tally, most of the money went to super PACs, committees that can raise and spend unlimited sums as long as they don’t coordinate with candidates:

About $216 million to America PAC , the super PAC Musk founded.

$168 million to the Senate Leadership Fund , the main super PAC backing Senate Republicans.

$30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund , its House counterpart.

About $44 million to other Republican groups and candidates at the federal level.

About $16 million to state efforts in Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin.

Musk spent about $290 million in 2024. In May 2025, he said he planned to do “a lot less” political spending, but after a brief public split with President Donald Trump that June, he ramped up again this year.

Which races did Elon Musk lose, including Texas?

Candidates in 106 House and Senate races had support from Musk or from groups he funded. As of Wednesday morning, 44 of them had lost and at least 19 had won, including Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts in Nebraska, with more than 40 races still uncalled. Money from a Musk-funded group doesn’t mean it decided a race, but the losses cut across the map.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, poured an estimated $474 million into the 2026 midterms to help Republicans hold Congress. Credit: Shutterstock.

Senate races Elon Musk lost

Republicans backed by Musk-funded groups lost Senate races in 10 states:

Georgia

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Michigan

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Texas

Two more Senate races, in Alaska and Mississippi, were still too close to call Wednesday morning.

Texas was by far his biggest bet. Musk put an estimated $212 million behind Paxton through direct donations and America PAC spending, and with $12.3 million more to Texas groups, his total there reached roughly $224 million.

It didn’t come close. Democrat James Talarico defeated Paxton 55.1% to 43%, with about 97% of the vote counted.

Outside Texas, America PAC’s biggest Senate spending went to Ohio ($9.7 million), Michigan ($9.2 million), Iowa ($3.3 million) and Maine ($2.3 million). Democrats won all four.

House races Elon Musk lost

Musk-backed candidates lost 34 House races, listed here by state and district:

Alabama: 2nd

California: 4th (the Musk-backed candidate was eliminated in the top-two primary)

Colorado: 8th

Florida: 14th, 22nd and 25th

Iowa: 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Kentucky: 6th

Michigan: 8th

Missouri: 2nd

Nebraska: 2nd

New Hampshire: 1st and 2nd

New Jersey: 7th

New Mexico: 2nd

North Carolina: 11th

Ohio: 1st, 7th, 13th and 15th

Pennsylvania: 1st, 7th, 8th and 10th

Texas: 15th, 23rd, 28th, 34th and 35th

Virginia: 2nd

Wisconsin: 1st and 3rd

Other races Elon Musk lost

Musk also gave $10 million to the Republican Governors Association, $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association and $5 million directly to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who lost to Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa.

Republicans lost competitive governor’s races in Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin, and attorney general races in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The losing streak started before this year. In 2025, America PAC spent about $47 million on a high-profile state judicial race in Wisconsin, and Musk’s candidate lost.

What could Elon Musk’s losses in Congress mean for him next?

Democratic lawmakers have signaled they plan to scrutinize Musk’s time leading the Department of Government Efficiency, his companies’ federal contracts and his role in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Starting in January, Democrats will run the committees that can hold hearings and issue subpoenas.