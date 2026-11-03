The Trump Administration proposed new fees on universities for international students who want to work in the United States through the Optional Practical Training.

If these changes take effect, Colleges would have to pay up to $70,000 for each student they recommend. This would make it harder for foreign students and graduates to gain work experience in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security also includes a $30,000 fee for subsequent OPT participation. According to authorities, the new policy will prevent immigration fraud and protect American workers.

New OPT fee for colleges recommending international students

The proposal would require colleges and universities certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to pay $70,000 when they recommend an F-1 student for OPT for the first time. The fee would apply whether the student wants to work while studying or after graduation.

For any subsequent OPT recommendation for the same student, the institution would have to pay an additional $30,000. This includes the 24-month STEM OPT extension available to eligible graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. The fee would not be triggered by a change of employer.

Why the Trump administration wants to charge universities

According to DHS, new fees are intended to combat immigration fraud and prevent employers from using OPT to avoid requirements for employment-based visas, such as the H-1B program. The agency also argues that this policy would encourage colleges to review student applications more carefully before recommending them for work authorization.

The proposal would require colleges and universities certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to pay $70,000 when they recommend an F-1 student for OPT for the first time. Fuente: EPA LAURA BRETT

Although universities would be formally responsible for paying the fees, the proposal allows them to pass the costs on to students or employers. The American Immigration Council warns that this could increase tuition, reduce international student enrollment, and limit opportunities for foreign graduates.

When could the new OPT fees take effect?

The measure is still a proposal and is not yet in effect. The DHS published it in the Federal Register on October 8, 2026, and is accepting public comments through November 9.

If finalized, the rule would take effect 60 days after its publication. The new fees would apply to students whose universities submit their first OPT recommendations on or after that effective date.

Students already participating in OPT or with recommendations submitted before that date would not be subject to the new fees for those existing authorizations.