To apply for a REAL ID for the first time in the United States, residents must prove three key pieces of information. To do so, they can present a birth certificate, a Social Security card, and a utility bill, among other documents.

The process is handled by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and the specific requirements depend on each state.

What are the three required documents to get a REAL ID

According to the official USA.gov guide, state authorities usually ask for three types of documents:

Identity: U.S. birth certificate, passport, or Green Card.

Social Security number : Social Security card, W-2 form, or pay stub.

State residency: utility bill, rental agreement, bank statement, or mortgage document.

The federal government says: “Your state decides the process and the documents needed to get a REAL ID”. In addition, some jurisdictions may ask for two proof-of-address documents and additional paperwork to verify the applicant’s legal status.

How to know if your license is already a REAL ID

Licenses and ID cards that meet federal requirements usually have a star in the upper right corner. If your document already has that symbol, you do not need to go through another process to comply with the rule .

Can you fly without a REAL ID?

Yes. As of May 2025, passengers over 18 need a REAL ID or another ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to board domestic commercial flights. Available alternatives include:

U.S. passport.

U.S. passport card.

Green Card.

Foreign passport.

Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI or FAST cards.

Employment authorization card (Form I-766).

Those without an accepted ID can use TSA ConfirmID, an identity verification process that costs $45. The verification is valid for 10 days from the date of departure, but it does not guarantee that the passenger will clear security.