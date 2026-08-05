Entering U.S. territory requires complying with strict documentation protocols. Although having the corresponding authorization does not automatically guarantee entry into the country, it is the indispensable requirement for appearing at any port of entry.

For this reason, government authorities raised alarms about a critical detail in the physical condition of the travel booklet that could void your permit regardless of how many years of validity remain.

The State Department formally warned that any alteration or neglect in the pages of the main document can lead to the immediate cancellation of the visa. If the booklet suffers severe damage, the credential attached inside it will lose all legal value for immigration control.

Federal regulations are unequivocal regarding the maintenance of the printed material. According to official information issued by consular authorities and embassies, a visa stamp that is not in its original holder or that shows serious tears is completely invalidated.

Among the most common violations and risk situations are:

Trying to peel off or tear the stamp: removing the sheet to place it in a newly issued booklet is completely prohibited.

Damage from liquids or deep wear: if the pages where the official stamp is located suffer tears, stains, or physical alterations, the document becomes void.

Loss or detachment of the holder: any physical absence of the sheet inside the identification booklet cancels its use.

If the person makes the mistake of altering or damaging the stamp, there is no possibility of recovery or automatic transfer; the traveler must apply for a new visa and begin the consular process from the start.

The correct procedure when the passport expires but the visa remains valid

There is a very common question among users when their booklet reaches its expiration date but the stamped permit still has years of validity remaining. In this scenario, the U.S. government rule strictly forbids peeling off the visa to move it to the new booklet.

The official protocol establishes that the traveler must carry both documents in hand: the expired old booklet containing the intact visa and the newly processed new booklet. Both documents must be presented together to the officer of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the time of entering the United States until a new stamp is finally issued in the updated document.