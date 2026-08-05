Among the latest measures in the immigration policy driven by the Donald Trump administration is a program that allows the government to require a bond of up to 20,000 dollars from certain nonimmigrant visa applicants.

The measure would apply only to 50 countries selected by the State Department and will not be automatic, but rather will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis

United States will charge up to 20,000 dollars: What is the visa bond program?

The Visa Bond Program (Visa Bond Program) is a new State Department mechanism that will allow consular officers to require a refundable deposit as a condition for granting nonimmigrant visas:

Visa B1 : business.

Visa B2: tourism.

The goal is to reduce cases of people who remain in the country after their authorized stay has expired. If the traveler complies with the visa conditions, the bond is refunded.

How does the mechanism of this program work?

The program works as follows:

The applicant submits the form and corresponding documentation for the B1/B2 visa. The officer evaluates during the consular interview whether it is appropriate to require a bond. If deemed necessary, the applicant will have to post a security deposit before receiving the visa. The bond may be: 10.000 dollars. 15.000 dollars. 20.000 dollars . When the trip ends, if immigration rules were followed, the deposit is refunded. If the visa conditions are violated, the U.S. government may seize the deposit.

Which countries will be affected by this U.S. measure?

Among the countries selected by the State Department are:

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burundi

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Ivory Coast

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Cambodia

Georgia

Kyrgyz Republic

Mongolia

Nepal

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Antigua and Barbuda

Cuba

Dominica

Grenada

Nicaragua

Venezuela

Fiji

Papua New Guinea

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

This is due to various factors such as higher rates of overstaying after visa expiration, difficulties verifying background checks, and other immigration security and integrity considerations.