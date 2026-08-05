Traveling to United States without a traditional visa is already possible for millions of people, but there is one requirement that cannot be overlooked.

Those who obtain this authorization will be able to enter legally through international airports such as those in Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and New Jersey.

What is the ESTA Form and what is it for?

The ESTA Form (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) is an electronic travel authorization that allows legal entry into the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.

It does not replace a U.S. visa in all cases, but it does allow travel for tourism, business, or transit without having to apply for a traditional visa , as long as the applicant meets the requirements established by the U.S. government.

The authorization must be approved before boarding the flight to the United States.

Who can enter with ESTA?

The benefit is available only to citizens of the countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program.

Those who are eligible must:

Have a valid electronic passport .

Complete the ESTA Form .

Obtain authorization before the trip.

Travel for tourism, business, or transit.

Stay in the United States for a maximum of 90 days.

At which airports can it be used?

Once the electronic authorization is approved, travelers can enter the United States through various international airports, including:

Dallas .

Atlanta .

New York .

New Jersey.

The authorization is also valid at other entry points authorized by U.S. immigration authorities.

How do you apply for the ESTA Form?

The procedure is carried out completely digitally.

Applicants must:

Complete the official form with their personal data.

Provide passport information.

Answer the immigration security questions.

Pay the corresponding fee.

Wait for the decision from the U.S. authorities.

In most cases, the answer arrives quickly, although it is recommended to submit the application several days before the trip.

What is the difference between ESTA and a U.S. visa?

Although both documents allow travel to the United States, they serve different functions.

The ESTA is only available to citizens of countries included in the Visa Waiver Program and only authorizes temporary stays of up to 90 days for tourism, business, or transit.

By contrast, those who are not eligible for the program or wish to stay longer must apply for the corresponding U.S. visa according to the purpose of their trip.