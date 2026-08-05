Latin America has just added a new water park that will become the main tourist attraction.

With a multimillion-dollar investment and a mega infrastructure, the complex was designed to receive thousands of visitors every day and offer a world-class water experience.

Where is the new largest water park in Latin America?

The new water park Xetulha is part of the IRTRA complex, located in Retalhuleu , in southwestern Guatemala .

The opening represents the largest expansion carried out by the Workers’ Recreation Institute (IRTRA) in more than two decades and seeks to consolidate the country as one of the main tourist destinations in Central America.

The opening ceremony included the participation of the president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, along with officials from the organization.

What is the water park like that aspires to be the best in Latin America?

The project required an investment of nearly US$ 92 million and incorporated state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Among its main attractions are:

40 slides for all ages.

Family pools .

Wave pool .

Lazy rivers .

Children’s areas with water games.

Rest areas.

Restaurants and food services.

Large green areas.

All the infrastructure was designed to offer a world-class recreational experience .

It will be able to receive more than 10,000 visitors per day

One of the aspects that drew the most attention is its enormous operating capacity.

According to IRTRA authorities, the park will be able to receive up to 10,000 people per day , a figure that places it among the largest recreational complexes in Latin America.

In turn, the project will create around 500 direct jobs and will strengthen the region’s economic and tourism activity.

The goal is to boost tourism in Guatemala

IRTRA explained that the expansion seeks to increase the arrival of domestic and international tourists.

The water park is part of a complex that already includes:

The Xetulul theme park.

Themed hotels.

Restaurants.

Spaces for shows.

Recreational areas for the whole family.

The aim is for visitors to stay several days in the destination and turn Retalhuleu into one of Central America’s main tourist hubs.