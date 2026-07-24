Living more years and with good health does not depend solely on doing intense exercise or following strict diets. Longevity experts maintain that the environment and daily habits play a key role and point to the so-called “blue zones” as an example.

In these places, movement is part of daily life and is combined with a diet based on natural products, strong social ties, and other habits that promote healthy aging.

What are they and why are they recommended?

Blue zones are five regions of the world that became known for concentrating an unusually high proportion of people who reach 90 and 100 years of age with good quality of life.

The concept was popularized by journalist and researcher Dan Buettner from demographic studies on long-lived communities, among which are:

Okinawa (Japan).

Ikaria (Greece).

Sardinia (Italy).

The Nicoya Peninsula (Costa Rica).

Loma Linda (United States).

The secret would not be in intense training, but in a lifestyle that promotes constant movement. In these communities, people walk every day, do household or gardening tasks, and naturally accumulate between 10,000 and 12,000 steps a day.

Other tips from experts for living more years

In addition to daily movement, researchers identified other habits that are repeated among the longest-lived people:

Prioritize a plant-based diet , with abundant vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and nuts, while consumption of processed meats and ultra-processed foods is low.

Maintain strong social ties , spend time with family and friends, and actively participate in the community, factors associated with a lower risk of disease and better emotional well-being.

Find a purpose in life , whether through work, personal activities, or service to the community, which helps keep you physically and mentally active.

Reduce stress regularly , incorporating moments of rest, recreational activities, or spiritual practices that are part of the daily routine.

Sleep and rest properly, respecting the body’s rhythms and avoiding habits that affect sleep quality.

The specialists clarify that these habits do not guarantee a long life on their own, since longevity also depends on genetic factors and access to medical care. However, they maintain that adopting an active lifestyle, a balanced diet, and a healthy social life can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and promote healthier aging