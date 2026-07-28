Keeping the Mexican passport up to date is a basic requirement for international travel to almost any country, in addition to being essential for visa processing, whether for tourism or residence.

In some cases, the traveler may have a valid visa, but their passport cannot be considered valid . This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, lack of free pages, or the six-month rule required by countries such as the United States.

The United States bans entry to all Mexican citizens even if they have an American visa: What are the entry requirements?

Mexican citizens traveling to the United States must comply with the immigration requirements established by U.S. authorities . To enter for tourism, business, or family visits:

Valid Mexican passport.

Valid U.S. visa that matches.

Prove the purpose of the trip, length of stay, and ability to pay.

Comply with inspection controls.

Step by step: How do you renew your passport in Mexico?

The renewal of the Mexican passport is carried out before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). The procedure is usually:

Schedule an appointment. Complete the corresponding application. Present the previous passport. Verify identity and Mexican nationality. Present proof of payment. Attend the appointment for biometric data collection and document verification. Receive the new passport according to the delivery times.

How do you apply for an American visa from Mexico?

To apply for the first time for a nonimmigrant visa such as the B1 or B2, the procedure is: