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Keeping the Mexican passport up to date is a basic requirement for international travel to almost any country, in addition to being essential for visa processing, whether for tourism or residence.
In some cases, the traveler may have a valid visa, but their passport cannot be considered valid. This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, lack of free pages, or the six-month rule required by countries such as the United States.
The United States bans entry to all Mexican citizens even if they have an American visa: What are the entry requirements?
Mexican citizens traveling to the United States must comply with the immigration requirements established by U.S. authorities. To enter for tourism, business, or family visits:
- Valid Mexican passport.
- Valid U.S. visa that matches.
- Prove the purpose of the trip, length of stay, and ability to pay.
- Comply with inspection controls.
Step by step: How do you renew your passport in Mexico?
The renewal of the Mexican passport is carried out before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). The procedure is usually:
- Schedule an appointment.
- Complete the corresponding application.
- Present the previous passport.
- Verify identity and Mexican nationality.
- Present proof of payment.
- Attend the appointment for biometric data collection and document verification.
- Receive the new passport according to the delivery times.
How do you apply for an American visa from Mexico?
To apply for the first time for a nonimmigrant visa such as the B1 or B2, the procedure is:
- Determine the type of visa that corresponds to the reason for the trip.
- Complete Form DS-160 online.
- Save and print the DS-160 confirmation page.
- Create an account in the official system for visa appointments.
- Pay the corresponding application fee.
- Schedule the appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS).
- Go with a valid passport, the DS-160 confirmation, proof of payment, and the requested supporting documents that can prove the purpose of the trip and ties to Mexico.
- Wait for the application decision and receive the passport with the visa stamped in it.