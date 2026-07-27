The use of aloe vera as a cosmetic ingredient is continuously growing among those looking for natural options for everyday care.

The moisturizing, soothing, and regenerative properties of this ingredient position it as one of the standout components in the field of facial beauty. In addition, when combined with vegetable oils, it can become a homemade cream with an exquisite texture, ideal for those who prefer products made at home and suitable for different skin types.

Unlike other more complex preparations, this formula incorporates accessible and easy-to-obtain elements, which makes it easier to create a nourishing cream without the need for advanced knowledge of cosmetics.

Why aloe vera is highly valued in facial care

The gel found in its fleshy leaves offers benefits that have been valued throughout the centuries:

It has a considerable moisturizing action thanks to its high water and mucilage content.

thanks to its high water and mucilage content. It helps calm irritations , redness, and discomfort caused by environmental elements.

, redness, and discomfort caused by environmental elements. It promotes skin regeneration thanks to its antioxidant and healing properties.

thanks to its antioxidant and healing properties. It is a lightweight, non-greasy product that suits dry, combination, and oily skin well.

This range of uses makes aloe one of the most useful natural ingredients to include in a facial care routine.

How to prepare the surface before proceeding with making the cream

Before using the plant, it is essential to follow a prior procedure to prevent any discomfort on the skin. The leaf must:

Be cut, removing the spiny edges.

Be washed properly under water.

Be placed upright for several hours to allow the aloin, the yellowish substance that could cause irritation, to drain out.

Only then will the clear gel be extracted for use in the mixture.

Ingredients for preparing the aloe vera-based moisturizing cream

To achieve a smooth and nourishing texture, the following ingredients are required:

Aloe vera.

Coconut oil.

Jojoba oil.

Beeswax.

Lavender essential oil.

Step by step: procedure for making homemade cream

In a heat-safe container, place the coconut oil, jojoba oil, and beeswax. Heat over low heat until the mixture has completely melted. Then remove from heat and let it cool slightly. Add the aloe vera gel and beat until you achieve a uniform consistency. Add the essential oil once the mixture is cold. Finally, store the preparation in a glass jar, keeping it away from heat and light sources.

How and when to use it

The cream can be used:

In the morning , on clean and dry skin, before applying sunscreen.

At night, as part of the moisturizing routine before resting.