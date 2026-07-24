Kitchen towels and paper towels are both everyday essentials, but when it comes to food safety, they don’t offer the same level of hygiene. The right choice often depends on how they’re used and what they’re used for.

Health experts agree that while reusable kitchen towels can be safe, paper towels remain the best option for certain tasks because they reduce the risk of spreading bacteria.

Which is more hygienic?

Kitchen towels can quickly become contaminated because they are used repeatedly throughout the day. Wiping hands, drying dishes, cleaning countertops and handling food with the same towel creates an ideal environment for bacteria to grow, especially if the towel stays damp.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), reusable towels should be washed frequently, particularly after coming into contact with raw meat, poultry or seafood. Damp towels that are not cleaned regularly can spread germs from one surface to another.

Paper towels, on the other hand, are disposable. Because they are used only once, they significantly reduce the chance of cross-contamination when cleaning up spills or drying surfaces after handling raw foods.

When should you use paper towels?

Food safety experts recommend using paper towels for tasks that involve a higher risk of bacterial contamination, including:

Cleaning up juices from raw meat, poultry, or seafood.

Drying kitchen surfaces after disinfecting them.

Wiping spills that may contain harmful bacteria.

Drying produce after washing it.

Using disposable paper towels in these situations helps prevent bacteria from spreading to hands.

Using disposable paper towels in these situations helps prevent bacteria from spreading to hands, utensils, and other food preparation areas.

Can kitchen towels still be used safely?

The USDA recommends replacing or washing kitchen towels regularly, especially if they become damp or are used for multiple purposes. Using separate towels for drying hands, drying dishes, and cleaning surfaces can also reduce the risk of contamination.

For everyday cleaning, both paper towels and kitchen towels have their place. But when handling raw foods or preventing the spread of bacteria is the priority, experts generally recommend reaching for a paper towel.