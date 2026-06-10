The United States Food and Drug Administration (Food and Drugs Administration - FDA) authorized the use of bemotrizinol in sunscreens, an ingredient that until now was not allowed in the U.S. market.

This UV filter has already been used for years in Europe and Asia, where it has proven to be safe and effective in improving protection against solar radiation. Its incorporation represents an important change for the cosmetics industry, as it will make it possible to develop more advanced formulas with broader coverage against ultraviolet rays.

Sunscreens change forever: What will they be like now?

Chemical sunscreens are formulated to penetrate the skin’s surface layers and act through a chemical reaction that absorbs ultraviolet radiation before it causes damage.

The addition of bemotrizinol, an ingredient already used in numerous European countries, offers more effective and stable protection against UVA rays. Unlike other chemical filters, this compound shows minimal absorption through the skin, which helps improve its safety profile.

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), bemotrizinol maintains its effectiveness even when skin is exposed to intense solar radiation, since it does not break down easily. This sets it apart from avobenzone, one of the most widely used filters in current formulas, which can lose stability when exposed to the sun. In addition, bemotrizinol can be combined with zinc oxide to strengthen broad-spectrum protection against ultraviolet rays.

The FDA approved an ingredient that improves protection: How did sunscreens work before?

Current sunscreens are very effective at blocking ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation, which is responsible for sunburns. However, protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) rays is usually more limited. This type of radiation penetrates deeper into the skin, accelerates skin aging, and can contribute to long-term cellular damage.

According to the American Cancer Society, prolonged exposure to UVA rays can also weaken the skin’s immune system response and is associated with a higher risk of skin cancer. For this reason, specialists consider it essential to have sunscreens that offer balanced protection against both types of radiation.

In addition, the EWG points out that many sunscreens currently available on the market do not provide the level of UVA protection that consumers might infer from the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) value listed on the label.

According to analyses cited by the organization, numerous products offer significantly less UVA protection than their marketing claims suggest, which has driven the search for more effective and stable ingredients, such as bemotrizinol.