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The psychology of color does not categorize people based on their IQ; however, it examines how certain shades influence social image.

Explore how colors influence the image projected by each individual.

The colors that, according to perception specialists, tend to provoke more unfavorable interpretations are the following:

Gray: a representation of neutrality and lack of stimulation.

Gray is one of the colors most associated with complete neutrality. In excess, it conveys emotional apathy, little commitment, and a tendency not to take a clear position. From a psychological perspective, it projects a personality that avoids taking center stage and chooses not to get involved.

This lack of definition can be interpreted as little intellectual curiosity, low initiative, and a passive mindset in the face of challenges. Despite being a functional color, its predominant use can communicate detachment and a lack of original thinking.

Black: rigidity and limitations in emotional expression

Black is often associated with elegance and authority; however, when it dominates clothing, it can convey rigidity, coldness, and little mental flexibility. In areas where creativity is valued, this repeated choice could be interpreted as a resistance to change.

From the perspective of color psychology, excessive use of black creates emotional distance and restricts communication. Such a visual barrier may be perceived as an indication of a closed mind, unreceptive to new ideas or alternative approaches.

Beige and terracotta tones: conformity and limited self-expression

Beige and earth tones convey a certain discretion and a desire for anonymity. Although they are not inherently negative, their repeated use could be associated with a lack of ambition, little creativity, and a lack of personal exploration.

On a symbolic level, these colors represent an acceptance of what is established without questioning it. Socially, such a stance is often associated with intellectual conformity and reduced motivation to innovate or stand out.

An essential clarification: perception does not represent reality.

Color psychology studies social interpretations, not inherent abilities. Wearing shades like gray, black, or beige does not reduce a person’s intelligence. However, in an environment dominated by rapid visual stimuli, these colors can affect others’ perceptions of an individual’s cognitive ability, creativity, and leadership.