En esta noticia An essential clarification: perception does not represent reality.

The psychology of color does not categorize people based on their IQ; however, it examines how certain shades influence social image.

The colors that, according to perception specialists, tend to provoke more unfavorable interpretations are the following:

Gray: a representation of neutrality and lack of stimulation.

Gray is one of the colors most associated with complete neutrality. In excess, it conveys emotional apathy, little commitment, and a tendency not to take a clear position. From a psychological perspective, it projects a personality that avoids taking center stage and chooses not to get involved.

This lack of definition can be interpreted as little intellectual curiosity, low initiative, and a passive mindset in the face of challenges. Despite being a functional color, its predominant use can communicate detachment and a lack of original thinking.

Black: rigidity and limitations in emotional expression

Black is often associated with elegance and authority; however, when it dominates clothing, it can convey rigidity, coldness, and little mental flexibility. In areas where creativity is valued, this repeated choice could be interpreted as a resistance to change.

From the perspective of color psychology, excessive use of black creates emotional distance and restricts communication. Such a visual barrier may be perceived as an indication of a closed mind, unreceptive to new ideas or alternative approaches.

Beige and terracotta tones: conformity and limited self-expression

Beige and earth tones convey a certain discretion and a desire for anonymity. Although they are not inherently negative, their repeated use could be associated with a lack of ambition, little creativity, and a lack of personal exploration.

On a symbolic level, these colors represent an acceptance of what is established without questioning it. Socially, such a stance is often associated with intellectual conformity and reduced motivation to innovate or stand out.

An essential clarification: perception does not represent reality.

Color psychology studies social interpretations, not inherent abilities. Wearing shades like gray, black, or beige does not reduce a person’s intelligence. However, in an environment dominated by rapid visual stimuli, these colors can affect others’ perceptions of an individual’s cognitive ability, creativity, and leadership.