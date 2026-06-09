A team of researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory presented a breakthrough that helps resolve a mathematical problem that had remained open for about a century for one of the most influential theories on color perception.

This work, led by scientist Roxana Bujack, mathematically formalizes fundamental concepts related to hue, saturation, and brightness, three essential attributes for understanding how people perceive colors.

According to the researchers, this new work completes aspects that had remained undefined in the model developed by the physicist Erwin Schrödinger during the 1920s.

The problem they found in Schrödinger’s color theory

The research focuses on a basic question in color science: how can the differences perceived by the human eye between different colors be described mathematically.

For decades, color spaces have been used to represent those differences. In these models, each color occupies a specific position, and the distance between colors makes it possible to estimate how similar or different they are from a perceptual point of view.

Schrödinger proposed nearly one hundred years ago a way to define three fundamental attributes:

Hue

Saturation

Brightness or lightness

However, the new study argues that the formulation had an important mathematical limitation.

The mathematical gap that remained unresolved for decades

The authors note that Schrödinger’s definitions depended on an element known as the “neutral axis”. This represents the line of gray colors that connects black and white within a color space.

The problem is that Schrödinger used that concept to build the theory, but never actually defined the neutral axis mathematically.

The Los Alamos team says that this absence left an essential part of the model without a fully established formal basis, and they found a way to define it at last.

What science discovered about color theory

One of the main conclusions is that certain fundamental characteristics of color perception appear to arise directly from the mathematical structure of color space.

The results suggest that these qualities do not necessarily depend on external factors such as cultural experiences or learning.

Why this work is important for science

The authors indicate that these more precise models can be beneficial for

Photography

Digital video

Scientific visualization

Image processing

Computer simulation

Representation of complex data