The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a United States Government assistance program that is not given in cash, but offers healthy food, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support to people who meet certain requirements.

In this regard, the assistance is aimed at pregnant women, women who recently had a pregnancy, breastfeeding women, infants, and children under five years old. However, parents, grandparents, and other caregivers can apply for the children in their care.

Interested people who meet certain requirements such as income, residence, and nutritional risk criteria, can enroll through a local agency, which explains how to complete the process and what documentation to submit.

Who can apply for WIC food assistance?

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the people who can apply for WIC are:

Pregnant women, during pregnancy.

Women in the postpartum stage, up to six months after the end of pregnancy.

Breastfeeding women, until the baby is one year old.

Infants and children under five years old, through the application of their parents or caregivers.

What are the requirements to receive WIC?

To access WIC, people must meet these main requirements:

Belong to one of the eligible categories mentioned above.

Meet the income limits : household income must be within the limits established by the program, which generally correspond to 185% of the federal poverty level.

Have nutritional risk : WIC staff conduct a free assessment to determine whether the person meets this criterion.

Applicants may reside in the state or territory where they apply.

Those who receive Medicaid, SNAP, or TANF may meet the income requirement through categorical eligibility rules, although they must satisfy the other program criteria.

For the period between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027, people who wish to check the amounts corresponding to their family can do so in the official WIC income table of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

How to apply for WIC?

The application begins through a WIC agency in the area where the person interested in obtaining the benefit lives, since the procedure may vary depending on the state, where some agencies allow it to be started online or by phone, while others arrange an appointment to complete the enrollment.

The agency may request proof of identity, address, and income, or proof of participation in programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, or TANF, depending on each citizen’s situation, but before attending it is advisable to check what documentation is needed.

To learn the steps corresponding to the place of residence, the applicant can consult the official Spanish-language guide from USAGov about WIC or use the USDA eligibility tool.